ICIC recognizes Logistics Plus as a 2022 Inner City 100 Award Winner

ERIE, PA (December 9, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a 2022 Inner City 100 (IC100) award winner by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC). Logistics Plus was #46 on the list with a 141.15% growth rate.

The IC100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities across the country. The list represents a distinguished group of businesses that are catalysts of opportunity, optimism, and transformation in their respective communities.

"Small businesses continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate disasters occurring around the world," said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. "We are tremendously proud of our 2022 winners' perseverance and look forward to watching them continue to grow."

"We pride ourselves on being good and generous corporate citizens in Erie and around the world," said Jim Berlin, Founder & CEO of Logistics Plus. "We are humbled and honored to be recognized as one of the growing IC100 companies. Growth equals opportunity and fun and provides more ways to give back, so that is our mantra."

View the complete IC100 list here: https://icic.org/inner-city-100-winners/2022/

About Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) was founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization that today is widely recognized as the preeminent authority on the economies of under-resourced communities. ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. Learn more at www.icic.org.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Honolulu, HI; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Meadville, PA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.