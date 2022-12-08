Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

State says ‘yes’ to $175 million to upgrade Oakland Seaport gateway

December 8, 2022
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved $175 million in funding today for the 7th Street Grade Separation East Project (Project). The Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC) partnered with the CTC and the City and Port of Oakland to advance this high-priority goods movement project into construction. The Project will realign and reconstruct a primary trucking and access gateway into the Port of Oakland. The reconstructed access into the Oakland Seaport will relieve truck and vehicle congestion, increase safety and provide flexibility for seaport cargo operations. The Project includes a shared bicycle/pedestrian pathway for public access to the Middle Harbor Shoreline Park and will increase efficiency, foster sustainability and support the entire Northern California economy.

