Brian Finken, Jeff Cashman and Tom Liguori to Join FORTNA Executive Team

ATLANTA, GA (November 28, 2022) – FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, today announced the appointment of three key leaders to their executive team.

Brian Finken has been hired as Senior Vice President, Parcel, bringing a 20-year history of delivering profitable growth and solutions for leading project, technology and manufacturing operations. He most recently served as Vice President for energy tech giant, Baker Hughes in various capacities including Turbomachinery Solutions and Digital Solutions. Prior to that, Brian spent 11 years with GE in its Water, Chemical & Monitoring Solutions unit. Well-versed in Lean Six Sigma and Industry 4.0, Brian will embed his rich understanding of project delivery from procurement to product delivery and ultimately integrating the right solution for our customers while bringing new innovations to their operations.

Jeff Cashman joins the team as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and will lead the development process to further grow FORTNA through new partnerships and acquisitions. He will be responsible for assisting with the development of a strategic playbook for organic and inorganic growth and identifying potential partners and acquisitions. Jeff brings more than 30 years of experience driving scalable revenue growth with robust experience in supply chain technology, fulfillment software and robotics. Most recently he was Global Chief Operating Officer & SVP for a warehouse automation company. He previously served as CEO of Ally Commerce and spent more than a dozen years as SVP, Business Development for Manhattan Associates.

Tom Liguori has been hired as Chief Financial Officer responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company and supporting FORTNA operating teams across the globe. Tom was most recently CFO of Avnet, a distributor of electronic components with $24B in revenue and grew revenue by more than 25% during his tenure. Before Avnet, he was CFO of six public companies, offering a diversified industry background spanning industrial, semiconductor, manufacturing, medical, distribution and food. Tom brings a wealth of experience with analysts, investors and credit markets and has a proven track record of managing business risks.

Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, FORTNA, stated, “FORTNA is excited to add the combined experience and knowledge of Brian, Jeff and Tom to our senior leadership team. Their strong capabilities and impressive expertise will help guide and direct our global teams to provide value to our omnichannel and parcel customers.” McKeel continued, “There is no shortage of disruption, and the addition of these high performing individuals adds to our ability to design and deliver solutions that will outpace the demands of tomorrow.”

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services.