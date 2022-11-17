U.S. Pallet Racks, Inc. Launches in Houston Metro

Spring, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, U.S. Pallet Racks, Inc. launched as a Premier Stocking Distributor for Nucor Warehouse Systems, providing pallet rack and other material handling equipment in the south. The company is celebrating its beginning with a grand opening celebration of its facility located at 21287 Foster Road in Spring today, with a ribbon cutting ceremony set for 1:00 p.m.

U.S. Pallet Racks will primarily distribute pallet rack manufactured in the USA by Nucor Warehouse Systems. With more than a million pounds of rack available and in stock for shipping, U.S. Pallet Racks also offers structural cantilever rack, wire deck, pallet supports, rack protection and guarding.

“We are elated to be operational, especially as the first Premier Stocking Distributor for Nucor Warehouse Systems located in the South,” said Amanda Wright, distribution manager for USPR. “With this launch, we are ready to supply our distributor network with the highest level of products and services in the material handling industry.”

Nucor Warehouse Systems is the largest pallet rack manufacturer in North America, owned by Nucor, and the largest steel producer in the U.S. As a part of their Premier Stocking Distributor program, U.S Pallet Racks will be exclusively stocking NWS’ racking material in its warehouse. With NWS having one of its manufacturing facilities in Houston, this ensures that USPR will have access to products much quicker than other areas of the U.S.

“We are excited to see U.S. Pallet Racks open its doors in the Houston area, providing us with another channel with the aim to deliver the utmost service to its network,” said Daniel Aguire, the VP of Sales for Nucor Warehouse Systems. “We are proud to call them a Premier Stocking Distributor and our combined strength within the material handling industry is unmatched.”

Additional information on U.S. Pallet Racks can be found at https://uspalletracks.com or www.nucorwarehousesystems.com, under Premier Stocking Distributors.

