Lantech Founder to Speak at AMI’s 16th Annual International Stretch and Shrink Film Event

Louisville, KY. – Lantech founder, Pat Lancaster, is scheduled to speak at AMI’s 16th Annual International Stretch and Shrink Film Event held in New Orleans on November 30th – December 1st, 2022. The topics covered in this year’s agenda include market trends and developments with stretch film, advances in materials and technology, creation of a circular economy to reduce the environmental impact of stretch film, and maintaining product load stability during transit.

Pat’s presentation is entitled “Load Wrapping Solutions for Sustainability: A real look at load wrapping options, including PCR stretch films and paper”. He will discuss some of the conclusions from Lantech’s deep investigation into the stretch film alternatives currently available on the market. Lantech’s Film Alternatives Project evaluated each alternative based on functional performance to securely contain loads, material cost, and estimated environmental impacts. Some of the samples investigated were HexcelStretch™, Mondi Advantage StretchWrap, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) stretch film.

“Sustainability for stretch film has reached a tipping point due to recent legislation focused on establishing a recycle loop of PCR stretch film to be incorporated back into stretch film,” noted Pat Lancaster in a recent interview with AMI. “Numerous film alternatives are also entering the market. It is no longer sufficient to have a public policy statement full of intentions for some distant future date. Brand owners, resin producers, and film suppliers are facing some difficult and complex choices.”

Many of these conclusions are detailed in a white paper, now available to the public on Lantech’s website: https://www.lantech.com/film-alternatives-project/

