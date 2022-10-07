Gebrüder Weiss Expands Loyola University Chicago Scholarship Program

Chicago, Il (October 4, 2022) – Gebrüder Weiss USA, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, increased its gift to Loyola University Chicago to provide scholarships for Arrupe College, which offers students the opportunity to pursue two-year associate degrees. The scholarships will be used to provide tuition assistance to students with financial needs, as determined by the University. Gebrüder Weiss previously created a scholarship for Quinlan School of Business students enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management program. Both scholarships are designed to support workforce diversity. The company selected Loyola University Chicago because of its exceptional leadership in the supply chain and logistics field and its range of opportunities for students of all economic backgrounds.

"Based on the success of our existing scholarship program for Quinlan School of Business, our U.S. leadership team took another look at what we could do to continue fostering inclusion, not just in the supply chain, but in the workforce as a whole,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “The leaders of tomorrow are college students today. We believe supporting Arrupe College with educational opportunities for individuals who may not otherwise have access to college helps develop more diversity among future business professionals,” he continues.



Students will be awarded Gebrüder Weiss scholarships each year for the next five years. Arrupe College offers two-year associate degrees in Liberal Arts, Business, or Social and Behavioral Sciences and works with enrolled students to determine a post-graduation path, either finding meaningful employment or transferring to a four-year college to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The scholarships will further Arrupe’s mission to help students graduate with little to no debt.

“Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago is grateful for Gebruder Weiss’s support of our students. This commitment is a wonderful expression of confidence in our innovative approach to providing a pathway to a college degree for first-generation, low-income students from divested communities in and around Chicago. It also demonstrates Gebruder Weiss’s dedication to diversifying the workforce within the communities they call home,” Fr. Tom Neitzke, S.J., EdD Dean and Executive Director of Arrupe College.

About Arrupe College, Loyola University Chicago

Launched in 2015, Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago is a two-year college for motivated students with limited financial resources. It continues the Jesuit tradition of offering a rigorous liberal arts education to a diverse population, many of whom are the first in their family to pursue higher education.

Using an innovative model that ensures affordability while providing care for the whole person—intellectually, morally, and spiritually—Arrupe prepares its graduates to continue on to a bachelor’s program or move into meaningful employment. Heeding the call of its namesake, renowned Jesuit leader Pedro Arrupe, S.J., the college inspires its students to strive for excellence, work for justice, and become “persons for others.”

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria, is a globally operative full-service logistics provider. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. North American locations include headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its extensive history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

