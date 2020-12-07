Gebrüder Weiss Creates Supply Chain Scholarship for UIC

CHICAGO – December 7, 2020 - Gebrüder Weiss USA, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, has pledged $25,000 to the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) to create the "Gebrüder Weiss Supply Chain Leadership Scholarship" in the Department of Information and Decision Sciences in the College of Business Administration. UIC Business was selected to participate in the company’s new scholarship program for the quality of its academic and co-curricular preparation of students for the supply chain and logistics field. The program was developed in response to racial inequity in the field of logistics and to support educational opportunities for those with economic struggles.

"At Gebrüder Weiss, we believe that we have a responsibility to take action if we want to see change. As our leadership team in the US contemplated what we could do to help improve the racial landscape of the supply chain and logistics industry in America, we knew education was one of the answers,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. "We are very excited to provide scholarship funds for students studying supply chain management and hope our investment supports the growth of a more dynamic and diverse workforce in the future," McCullough added.

Over the next five years, the gift from Gebrüder Weiss will benefit the Department of Information and Decision Sciences in the College of Business Administration at the University of Illinois Chicago. The scholarships will be awarded to two or more undergraduate and graduate students each year, through the end of the academic year. Preference will be given to students that would contribute to the diversity of the student body and to students studying in any of the supply chain programs. The scholarship will be posted in the spring of 2021, and students will be selected in the fall to receive the scholarship for the 2021–22 academic year.

UIC is Chicago’s largest and most diverse public university. UIC Business, with more than 4,000 students enrolled, is committed to supporting a talented, well-rounded, hardworking and diverse student body throughout their undergraduate and graduate education. More than 40% of UIC Business students are first-generation students. More than 60% face financial barriers, and even with assistance from government resources like the Pell Grant, it is rarely enough. Scholarships are essential in making college possible and graduation a reality, especially for those living in underrepresented and underserved communities.

“Scholarships at UIC Business support students in many ways, and we are very fortunate for the tremendous impact Gebrüder Weiss will make on their lives,” said Michael Mikhail, Dean of the College of Business Administration. “The newly established scholarship will open doors for students to thrive in the classroom and in their professional careers. UIC Business is deeply appreciative of Gebrüder Weiss’s generosity and partnership.”

In addition to the scholarships, Gebrüder Weiss is providing an opportunity for students to apply for full-time, 90-day, paid internships to gain hands-on experience and learn all aspects of the logistics industry at the Gebrüder Weiss US headquarters in Des Plaines, IL or at its New Jersey location.

About UIC

The University of Illinois Chicago is an urban, diverse research university with a mission to serve the city and its students. At UIC Business, expert faculty provide a real-world education to meet the challenges of today’s business environment. Rated among the top 10 ‘Best Value’ universities according to the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education, UIC Business utilizes world-renowned research faculty, a strong connection to Chicago’s business community and a 37,000-strong alumni network to provide a proven business education to undergraduate and graduate students.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,100 people worldwide and boasts 150 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions.

