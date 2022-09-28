Are you ready for peak season demand?

Logistics companies are turning to intuitive cloud-based management software to deal with increased demand over the busy season — allowing freight tracking, online ordering, data sharing between partners, electronic delivery slips, and removing paper-based processes. For many smaller companies, this software has been out of reach, due to high implementation costs, extensive training requirements, and other hurdles. However, with CartonCloud's intuitive, cloud-based warehouse and transport management software, smaller providers now have access to the features they need to scale up operations and meet demand.

CartonCloud's WMS/TMS is designed specifically for small-medium-sized businesses, with features to streamline operations, remove paper-based processes, and reduce admin hours — giving them the ability to scale up their operations with ease. What's more, the software has been designed by logistics people, meaning the user interface (with mobile and desktop apps) is easy to use, easy to train staff, and can be set up in hours, not weeks.

The software's features are created specifically to remove day-to-day issues facing logistics companies, simplify workflows, remove manual data entry (to save time and increase accuracy), and allow online ordering and invoicing through seamless software integrations.

Taking your logistics business into the digital realm has never been easier. The CartonCloud team will be with you from your first demo call, through implementation and providing ongoing support, to ensure your system is seamless, and your business can grow.

This busy season, online integrations are essential. For 3PLS with e-commerce clients, having the ability to link your CartonCloud WMS directly to your customer's Shopify account means the orders are sent through to the warehouse as soon as the purchase is made. Warehouse staff can use a smartphone or tablet to pick the order, using barcode scanning for complete accuracy, and to ensure your inventory levels are updated on the go.

The CartonCloud system is an integrated WMS/TMS, meaning you can also send warehouse sales orders through to the transport system as consignments, ready for delivery. Drivers can use route optimization and mapping from the mobile app and collect an electronic proof of delivery with sign on glass.

CartonCloud has helped over 400 companies to grow and scale up their businesses. Earlier this year, the software provider expanded from the sunny shores of the Gold Coast, in Australia, to establish their new north American HQ in Vancouver. With locally based support and implementation staff, CartonCloud is a trusted name in logistics software — but don't take our word on it, logistics companies can see for themselves with a Free Demo to see the powerful software in action.