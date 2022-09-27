TexAmericas Center Continues to Host Hundreds of Jobs, Recruit Companies to State of Texas

TEXARKANA, USA (Sept. 27, 2022) – TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced its continued and impressive growth in new businesses, jobs and services at its industrial park over the past fiscal year, highlighted by its 2022 TexAmericas Center Annual Census of Employment and Payroll report.

The company completes an annual census of tenants and businesses located on the industrial park’s campuses to evaluate its impact on the greater Texarkana region.

Results show TexAmericas Center saw increases in the number of new businesses coming to the industrial park, growth in the number of jobs located there, and an extraordinary retention rate for tenants continuing their success with TexAmericas Center.

The nationally ranked industrial park brought in 11 new businesses in 2022, showing a 22 percent increase compared to the previous year. Businesses recorded 218 new jobs, marking a 263 percent increase over 2021, according to the report.

Meanwhile, TexAmericas Center recorded a 91 percent retention rate in the past year, up from 74 percent in 2021.

The 2022 census also revealed an overall reported payroll of $48,547,478.60 on its combined footprint.

“We are thrilled to share this report that illustrates our hard work and dedication to growth in the region,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “The contributions TexAmericas Center provides to growing our economy and supporting businesses is unmatched — and will be a catalyst for future growth for the greater Texarkana region.”

Other highlights include:

- A 40 percent increase over five years in the number of companies located on TAC – growing from 32 companies in 2018 to 45 in 2022.

- The launch of TAC 3PL, a third-party logistics service line to help businesses enhance logistics workflows. In 2022, six companies signed on to use TAC 3PL.

- A 16 percent increase in job growth over the past year, with 763 overall jobs in 2022, 506 of those being non-Red River Army Depot (direct) employees.



“Despite unprecedented challenges for businesses these past few years, TexAmericas Center has been able to help our tenants grow, support them, and look toward the future,” Norton said. “We’ve grown our footprint, added services lines including 3PL, rail and transload operations, and now we’re inviting even more industries to take advantage of what TexAmericas Center has to offer. I look forward to next year’s census report illustrating those successes.”

TexAmericas Center will soon have announcements regarding its state-of-the-art spec building, the expansion of existing tenants, and attraction of new employers in 2023. In addition, the organization will be adding more products for job creation including redeveloping buildings, a new business park, and additional certified sites.

“We will mark our 26th year as an organization with hard work, dedication to businesses and our community, and continued innovation that allows companies to grow on our footprint,” Norton said. “We look forward to the coming year and sharing with you some exciting new initiatives intended to spur economic development in our region.”

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For three consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2022. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.

