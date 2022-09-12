NOBLELIFT North America FE4P50Q-70Q Lithium-Iron Forklifts - for indoor and outdoor applications

The FE4P50Q (5,000lb capacity), FE4P60Q (6,000lb capacity), FE4P70Q (7,000lb capacity) Four Wheel Lithium-Iron Forklifts are highly efficient, durable Lithium-iron forklifts. They are designed for indoor and outdoor applications. The mast system, front/rear axles and chassis are engineered to be tough like an Internal Combustion forklift, but with all the advantages of Lithium-iron. AC drive technology is used to achieve high performance with low operating and maintenance costs. Greatly increase your work productivity with these quiet, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, lithium iron forklifts.

EASY OPERATION AND GREAT VISIBILITY

The large, ergonomic cab and user-friendly design ensures operator comfort throughout the entire work shift.

Deluxe suspension, fully adjustable seat reduces vibration to the driver to effectively reduce driver fatigue for all sizes of operators.

Ergonomic U-shaped steering wheel with knob, together with hydraulic controls, provide comfortable and effortless operation.

Ratchet parking brake allows the truck to safely park on a slope of 15%.

Mast layout is optimized for a wide view and clear visibility while operating. Intelligent buffering when descending to the ground, effectively protects the ground and cargo from damage.

SUPERIOR DESIGN AND PERFORMANCE

The drive system’s horizontal fan-shaped axle and large transmission, coupled with the battery location and long wheelbase (67 inches), provide superior stability. The system is powered by a maintenance-free AC drive motor.

Steering axle with shock mitigation system is designed to protect the vehicle and prolong the service life of the forklift. It also provides the operator with smooth driving comfort.

Large ergonomically designed LED display provides easy control and operation, while providing truck status information: parking brake, the driving direction and speed, the hour meter and the fault code.

Large diameter, solid pneumatic tires ensure comfortable driving for outdoor and indoor use.

Lifting motor location allows truck to work in applications where there is water on the ground.

Controller assembly location provides easy maintenance and excellent ventilation.

HIGH EFFICIENCY AND SAFE LITHIUM-ION POWER

NOBLELIFT uses Lithium-Iron Phosphate batteries, the longest lasting and safest lithium-ion battery available. Our lithium-iron batteries are equipped with a Battery Management System (BMS), thermal management system, and an automotive-grade DC high-voltage control system. BMS manages charging and discharging data to ensure safety throughout its life cycle.

FE4P50Q-60Q-70Q forklifts have a 10 year or 20,000 hours warranty on the lithium-Iron battery.

ADVANTAGES OF LITHIUM-ION POWER

Fast-charging maintenance-free Lithium-Iron battery is fully charged in 2-3 hours. Battery can be opportunity charged during user breaks and during shift changes which allows the truck to run continuously through multi-shift operations. No battery changes are necessary.

Lithium-ion batteries have a 3x longer lifespan than lead acid batteries. They can be charged and discharged more times before they need to be replaced, saving you money in the long run.

Lithium-ion batteries are also more environmentally friendly than lead acid batteries. They don't contain any toxic materials and can be recycled.

There are many other advantages of Lithium-ion batteries over lead acid batteries, but these are some of the most important ones. Lithium-ion battery powered forklifts provide an excellent return on investment.

To see a "Total cost of Ownership" comparison of Lithium-ion -vs- Lead Acid -vs- Internal combustion, along with an expanded view of Lithium-ion -vs- Lead Acid advantages

