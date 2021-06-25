Noblelift® 6,000-7,000lb Q Series Lithium Iron Phosphate LFP Electric Forklift

The newest introduction of Noblelift® Lithium Iron Phosphate LFP/LiFePO4 electric 60Q and 70Q Series forklift is designed with IP4 Rating Waterproof design for indoor-outdoor applications to contend with traditional IC forklifts while being emissions-free, cost-effective, and designed for energy proficiency while keeping productivity at its highest peak of performance to answer the call for high-density, high throughput warehouses, equipping them to keep up with growing order volumes while protecting profits. Ideal for facilities that are regulated by the FDA, EPA, and OSHA.



Available in 6,000-7,000-pound load capacities in double or triple stage mast of up to 255” (21.25ft), the Noblelift® Q series lithium-iron forklifts deliver reduced energy consumption and faster cycle times to help warehouses move large inventories efficiently while having a safer more stable thermal chemical compound of iron-phosphate to avoid overheating and or explosion. It is designed to perform for heavy duty applications with equivalent performances of the traditional IC trucks in the market.

Faster and longer charge cycles – Move more pallets in less time with the Noblelift® lithium-powered forklifts. How much more? 10,000 cycles and only 2.5 hours charge vs. the lead-acid of 1,000 to 1,500 cycles and 8 hours to charge with 8 hours cooling period.

Greater energy efficiency – featuring a newer technology. They are more compact and energy-dense than lead-acid, which allows them to be more efficient. Unlike lead-acid, the cells are sealed shut, requiring no water maintenance. This type of battery can have many different chemistries. The same study revealed the Noblelift lithium forklift, reducing energy costs and charging frequency for more time moving product and less time idle at the charging station.

Simple, cost-effective service – No scheduled maintenance. Meaning the battery is maintenance-free and does not require watering, gassing, and cooling down. To simplify the overall cost from lead-acid to lithium is, if your business only has one shift in which a forklift is used, a lead-acid battery that is well maintained with life expectancy of 3-5 years (1,500 cycles over 300 workdays per year). A lithium iron phosphate battery, in comparison, has a life expectancy of 10 years or more (10,000 cycles).

Standard features –

•Lithium Iron Phosphate Life40P/LFP 80V Battery Pack

•Load capacity from 6,000 – 7,000 lb.

•Lift height from 118” – 255”

•42” Forks

•Side-Shifting Carriage

•Mast tilting 6°F/10°B

•80V Charger

•Curtis Instruments Control System

•Battery Pack Side Extraction Roll Out

•High-Power Horizontal AC Drive Motor

•High-Power AC Pump Motor

•High-Power AC Power Steering

•Multi-Function Color Screen Instrument Cluster

•Large Integral Rubber Pedal Pad

•LED Combination Headlights and Taillights

•Stamped Iron Hood

•Soft Landing System

•SPE Power Selection

•Electronic Cooling Fan

•Tilt Steering Column

•Solid Pneumatic Tires

•Automatic Deceleration Turning

•Emergency Cut-Off Switch

•Backup Alarm

•Rearview Mirrors

•Blue Lights

•Rear Work Lights

•USB Connection Ports

•Deluxe Full Suspension Comfort Seats

•Rear Grab Bar with Integrated Horn

•Traction pin

•Load Sensing Steering System

•Wide View Mast

•Tilt Cylinder Jacket

•IP4 Rating Waterproof design

•Charging Adapter Connection and Ports that Meets National Safety Standards

Based in Des Plaines, IL., Noblelift® North America (www.nobleliftna.com) is a leading worldwide forklift manufacturer with a comprehensive range of high-performance - low-maintenance counterbalanced sit-down forklifts and industry related equipment. Primarily focusing on high-quality electric forklifts while producing walkie stackers, walkie pallet jacks, scissor lifts and hand pallet jacks. Noblelift® manufactures more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our dealers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa, and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, the low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.

