Position Imaging Expands Executive Team with Lucas Carvalho as Sr VP Operations

STRATHAM, NH – August 25, 2022 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in package logistics and asset tracking technology, today announced the addition of Lucas Carvalho as Senior Vice President of Operations. Carvalho will lead all Global Operations, Service, Fulfillment, and Human Resources across all of Position Imaging’s business units. His mission is to build a world-class organization committed to delivering exceptional products, hiring the best talent, and implementing best practices to drive scalability to meet customers' needs worldwide.

“Position Imaging has a world-class engineering team that continues to achieve U.S. Patents for innovative technology and a workforce that is motivated to succeed,” Carvalho said. “I look forward to building strong relationships and enhancing the collaborative team environment while retaining the flexibility small companies are known for.”

Before joining Position Imaging, Carvalho, in his role as Executive Vice President of Corporate Resources, spent 17 years leading the team at BAMSI, an organization with over 2,000 employees operating out of 120 locations throughout Massachusetts. He was critical in building leadership and collaboration across Human Resources, Product Development, Real Estate and Financing, Facilities Management, Service & Fulfillment, and Fleet Management. Under his leadership, the company’s revenue grew from approximately $30M to $100M.

“Lucas Carvalho is a world-class leader and collaborator, who is filling a critical role to bring Position Imaging to the next generation of products, talent, and organizational structure needed to meet our corporate and financial goals,” said Ned Hill, founder, and CEO, of Position Imaging. “We are excited to welcome Lucas to our expanding team of executives and look forward to his insights and contributions.”



About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH, in 2006 and has been quietly creating the world's most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been an enormous success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup® platform to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

