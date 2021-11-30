Maven Expands Leadership Team, Appoints New CFO and Sr. VP of Sales

Leading fleet management software company taps technology and logistics industry veterans to scale operations

PITTSBURGH –– November 30, 2021 — Maven Machines, a premier fleet management and telematics technology company in the commercial trucking and transportation industry, is pleased to appoint Lee Ann Prosky-Carter as chief financial officer and Tim Jones as senior vice president of sales. In their roles, Prosky-Carter will lead strategic financial planning and provide guidance on Maven’s financial initiatives, while Jones will leverage his extensive sales and market expansion knowledge to grow revenue streams.

With over three decades of financial leadership, management, and forecasting experience, Prosky-Carter joins Maven from Wolfe, a privately held e-commerce and fintech incubator specializing in the gift card sector. As CFO, she streamlined and automated processes in the Wolfe financial department to better align the company’s finances with its strategic direction and projected growth. Prior to Wolfe, Prosky-Carter bolstered her enterprise finance experience at HM Health Solutions, Summa Technologies and Siemens Water Technologies. Prosky-Carter also holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University, and a BS in Industrial Management and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.

“Lee Ann and Tim join the Maven leadership team as our company moves forward in its next phase of growth, which is largely due to our customer-first, product innovation mindset,” said Avi Geller, CEO of Maven. “By leveraging their extensive business acumen and prior leadership experience in technology, we’ll continue to execute our strategic vision and implement new processes that impact revenue outcomes and drive competitive advantages for our customers in the transportation industry.”

Jones joins Maven from Radial, an omnichannel commerce technology and operations company owned by the Belgium Post Office. At Radial, Jones served as vice president of account management, where he significantly improved customer satisfaction and retention rates to achieve steady revenue growth. He also gained sales leadership experience in the logistics sector at FedEx Services and Nokia Enterprise Analytics and IoT. Jones earned his executive MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh, and a BBA from Western Michigan University.

“I look forward to driving growth alongside a standout team at Maven, while also further solidifying Maven’s position as a leading fleet management and telematics technology provider,” said Jones. “Maven is capitalizing on the rapid tech adoption that is occurring in trucking and continuing to provide transformative software solutions to increase efficiency and profitability and lower the operating ratio for companies in this essential industry.”

This announcement follows Maven’s partnership with CRST, which is using Maven's all-in-one cloud-based telematics, ELD, fleet management, and driver workflow solution suite to boost productivity, driver satisfaction, and fleet efficiency. To learn more about Maven, please visit mavenmachines.com.



About Maven:

Maven is reinventing transportation. With Maven’s powerful, easy-to-use cloud-based software platform, trucking and transportation fleets leverage mobile cloud and industrial IoT technologies to optimize efficiency, safety, and profitability. Maven utilizes machine learning and data analytics for real-time, automated dispatch, planning, route optimization, workflow, and fleet management solutions. Maven’s exponential growth is largely driven by close industry partnerships, empowering fleets to produce measurable results with innovative technological solutions. For more information, please visit mavenmachines.com.