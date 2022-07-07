Bring the warehouse to you: The power of XLR technology

XLR Technology increases efficiency; workers collect data at very long range with incredibly fast accurate optics designed to handle major changes in perspective on codes up to 20m away.

July 7, 2022
Warehouses everywhere are adding capacity, most often vertically to maximize every inch of available real estate. Workers need tools to help them do more and provide better access to products that are out of arm's reach. Handheld computers need to deliver ease-of-use features that make long-range scans as fast and dependable as short-range scans. This can be a challenge with issues caused by distance and perspective distortion. 

