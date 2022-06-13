Fueling Sustainability for Manufacturers: Strategies to Increase Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

By implementing an artificial-intelligence-equipped TMS, companies can lower empty miles and deadhead, optimize loads and maximize driver utilization and productivity.

PCS Software: Fueling Sustainability in Manufacturing Supply Chains
June 13, 2022
There's a growing push for sustainability and going green. 81% of global shippers have increased sustainability initiatives over the last three years, according to a recent research report.

Of course, reducing your carbon footprint is good for the environment, but it also has bottom-line benefits for your business.

Consumers are willing to spend more on items that are "green" (up to a 35% premium according to IBM). And Cone found that 92% of consumers are more likely to trust a company that supports environmental issues. There's also tax incentives and energy and cost-savings associated with sustainable initiatives, so now is the right time to act.

Next-gen technology can help!

By implementing an artificial-intelligence-equipped TMS, companies can:

  • Increase fuel efficiency
  • Reduce waste
  • Lower empty miles and deadhead
  • Optimize loads
  • Increase automation
  • Maximize driver utilization and productivity
  • Simplify day-to-day operations

And that's just the beginning! Learn more in the new visual guide "Fueling Sustainability for Manufacturers: Strategies to Increase Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Your Carbon Footprint" from PCS Software.

