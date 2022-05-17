RAYMOND HONORED BY NEW YORK STATE SKILLSUSA WITH DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

GREENE, N.Y., May 12, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation was recently honored by New York state SkillsUSA with a Distinguished Service Award in recognition of its outstanding support and contributions to career and technical education. SkillsUSA established this award to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions made to it by organizations, agencies, businesses or other groups. Raymond received the award during the NYS SkillsUSA Championships showcase April 27 to 29, 2022, in Syracuse, New York.

“The Raymond Corporation is proud to support New York state SkillsUSA and help elevate the skilled trades that fuel Raymond’s own manufacturing operations with talented welders, technicians and a variety of other skilled positions,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, and environmental, health and safety for The Raymond Corporation. “The skills developed through SkillsUSA help prepare students for future employment, whether in manufacturing or in a variety of fields that are in urgent need of professional and skilled talent to bring their operations to the next level.”

In addition to the company’s overall career and technical education support, Raymond welding team leaders and technical trainers have facilitated and judged the welding fabrication competition since 2014 at the NYS SkillsUSA Championships. For this year’s competition, the NYS SkillsUSA Championships Welding Fabrication Technical Committee designed an outdoor fire pit for competitors to fabricate. Participants were required to weld the specified outdoor wood fire pit while using a number of different welding techniques, including shielded metal arc welding (SMAW) and metal inert gas (MIG) welding.

SkillsUSA works to enhance the lives of youth through providing every member the opportunity for career success. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen our nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA’s championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA’s new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. We have served 13.9 million members since 1965. For more information: www.skillsusa.org.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best- in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



####

Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2022 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.