Five common misconceptions about running a private fleet

For a shipper, few decisions get bigger than trying to determine if it should operate a private fleet or use a dedicated transportation carrier to get products from point A to point B. It isn’t always easy to ascertain what makes the most sense for its business — especially when misconceptions about private fleets are pervasive.
On the surface, private fleets may appear to be the hands-down better option, but that’s not always the case. To evaluate which option is truly the right fit, a shipper must recognize and understand the reality behind running a private fleet as compared to what a dedicated provider can offer.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing