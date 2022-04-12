How GPS Tracking Can Benefit Your Fleet

GPS fleet tracking systems have come a long way since their inception. Modern-day software allows fleet owners and managers to do more than just locate their fleet positions. They are now able to keep track of maintenance schedules for individual vehicles, optimize routes, and increase fleet productivity.

All of these features help businesses to run efficiently and raise the margin for profits. Let’s take a look at how GPS fleet Tracking can prove to be an effective addition to your business model.

1. They Help Cutdown Expenses

Fuel and payroll are the leading expenses of any transportation business. Oftentimes, poor driving behavior such as speeding and harsh acceleration can affect the fuel economy of a vehicle and cause wear and tear. GPS tracking systems now let managers keep track of any unnecessary or reckless moves, allowing them to reduce costs as well as increase the lifetime of their vehicles.

Illicit use of transport vehicles is also a known issue that raises fuel costs. GPS installed within the fleet tracking systems allow for easy detection of any unauthorized use of the vehicle during work hours, allowing fleet owners to become aware of how and where their vehicles are being operated. With access to routing plans and dispatch tools, the managers can assign transport jobs to the nearest vehicles. With access to routing plans and dispatch tools, the team can assign jobs to the nearest vehicles and identify the shortest routes. This allows for shorter distances to be traveled, limiting fuel expenses. GPS systems let companies make better-informed business choices and save on operating expenses.

2. They Protect Your Vehicle

Knowing where your asset is at all times is essential for fleet managers as vehicles are among the most valued assets owned by a company. Companies lose up to $10 billion every year due to vehicle theft. When you employ GPS tracking systems, your organization can simply monitor their whereabouts, create calendar schedules for intended activity, and instantly discover any odd use. You can also opt to receive notifications when a vehicle or equipment operates outside of its designated area or working hours.

When not in use, you can remotely deactivate the car's starter by utilizing the ignition access control, preventing anybody from starting the engine when the vehicle should not be in use. If a car is stolen, GPS tracking can assist authorities in recovering it, lowering the cost of replacement and insurance.

3. They Help Raise Customer Satisfaction

Customers prefer to know when they might receive their packages and whether you deliver heavy loads on a tractor or personal gifts in a delivery van. The option to monitor your online purchase is gaining popularity.

GPS systems streamline package tracking. Simply entering the tracking details into a search engine will take them to a page with all the information they require. The accuracy of these details will ensure fewer phone calls from customers inquiring about the delivery status. Mobile integration makes it easier for customers to attain this information anywhere and anytime, helping them stay content with your services.

Endnote

Due to the rising competition within this industry, it is essential to keep your costs low, operations monitored, and customers happy. Employing GPS fleet tracking systems can allow you to do so. It will enable you to reduce unnecessary costs and raise your profits, but it also protects your vehicles from theft. In addition, the improved customer satisfaction it allows you to provide can let you beat the competition. If you have not yet invested in this technology, it may be the time to do so.