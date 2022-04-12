Logistics Plus Ranks as a Top Freight Brokerage Firm and a Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firm

ERIE, PA (April 12, 2022) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, has again been named to two top third-party logistics (3PL) provider lists in the April 11, 2022 issue of Transport Topics magazine. Logistics Plus ranks number 67 on the Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firms list and number 44 on the Transport Topics Top Dry Storage Warehousing Firms list.

Industry research firm Armstrong & Associates estimates the U.S. third-party logistics (3PL) market grew 50.3% in 2021, bringing the total market to $347.9 billion. Domestic transportation management represents the largest segment of the U.S. 3PL market, followed by international transportation management, value-added warehousing and distribution, dedicated contract logistics, and logistics software.

Transport Topics publishes an annual list of the top 100 logistics companies along with its sector lists for freight brokerage, dry storage warehousing, refrigerated warehousing, dedicated, ocean freight, and air freight services. To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2022.

About Transport Topics

Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation and has been for the last 87 years. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists are there first and most often. Its hallmark coverage of the regulatory environment and the business and technology landscapes makes TT unique — a major multimedia channel, personalized for transportation. Read it daily at www.ttnews.com.



About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Ukraine; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.