Wolter, Inc. Acquires Crane & Hoist Service Company in Dayton, Ohio

Wolter, Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of Valley Industrial Crane, located in Dayton, Ohio, marking Wolter’s 13th acquisition in the last 10 years, as well as the company’s 17th location.



For Wolter, this acquisition adds a new layer of crane and hoist support and expertise to its existing Crane & Hoist business group, located in Louisville, Kentucky (formerly Bohnert Equipment Company).

Moving forward, the Valley Industrial Crane team, including Owner Vic Slemker, will operate as usual, providing the same services to current and new customers under the Wolter name.

“This new partnership is a great fit for Wolter’s existing crane and hoist sales and services. The Valley Industrial Crane team shares the same commitment to safety and continuous efforts to enhance productivity through a variety of solutions. We couldn’t ask for a better fit and are excited to grow this segment of the business.” – Jerry Weidmann, Wolter, Inc. President

About Valley Industrial Crane: Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Valley Industrial Crane is a crane and hoist service provider offering a variety of service support, parts, project design and installation to customers throughout Ohio. The company employs a team of nine including office support, sales, parts and service technicians. For more information on Valley Industrial Crane visit online at www.valleyindustrialcrane.com

About Wolter, Inc.: With its headquarters in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Wolter is an integrated industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider. The company serves more than 20,000 industrial, construction and commercial customers in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri. With more than 500 employees, its more than 200 technicians are some of the most highly trained in the industry. For more information email Wolter at contactus@wolterinc.com