KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES MIKE SMELTZER, MANAGER, CONCEPTING AND ESTIMATION

Mike joins KPI with 22+ years of experience in engineering and estimating. His most recent role

was as Manager of Estimating at Honeywell where he supervised the concepting and estimating

team that supported the western regional sales team.

Mike holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sacramento State University.

His estimation experience will aid KPI as we provide cost-effective design and implementation

solutions for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Mike as an integral asset now and in future

endeavors.