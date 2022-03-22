Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES MIKE SMELTZER, MANAGER, CONCEPTING AND ESTIMATION

March 22, 2022
Mike joins KPI with 22+ years of experience in engineering and estimating. His most recent role
was as Manager of Estimating at Honeywell where he supervised the concepting and estimating
team that supported the western regional sales team.
Mike holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sacramento State University.
His estimation experience will aid KPI as we provide cost-effective design and implementation
solutions for our clients. KPI proudly welcomes Mike as an integral asset now and in future
endeavors.

