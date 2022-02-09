Murphy Logistics Names Cory Milczark as VP of Operations

Murphy Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company in the Midwest, announced it has promoted Cory Milczark to vice president of operations. Milczark, who was previously the director of operations at Murphy, has been a fixture with the company for 30 years and brings extensive experience in logistics and operations to his new role.

Milczark began his career as a forklift operator at Murphy in 1992 to help pay for school and was quickly promoted to operations manager. In 2013 he was promoted to director of operations, where he was adept at solving space utilization problems, conducting audits, and managing customized projects for Murphy clients. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing Murphy’s operations and customer service departments in Minnesota, and Kansas City, Missouri. He will also help ensure the financial performance of the company, and focus on improving efficiencies, particularly through the optimization the company’s sophisticated warehouse management system. He also plays an instrumental role in implementing the company’s entrepreneurial operating system (EOS).

“Cory was the natural choice for his new leadership position,” explained D. Thomas Griep, CEO and president of Murphy Logistics. “He knows our company and our customers inside and out, and is extremely solutions-oriented when dealing with client needs. We look forward to the significant contributions he will make in his new role.”

Murphy has been dedicated to Moving Business Forward with leading third-party logistics (3PL) and warehouse services for five generations. With enterprise technology and streamlined processes, our experienced workforce simplifies logistics to swiftly move, store, and ship goods for customers of any size through our expansive diversity of locations or any virtual location. As one of the Midwest’s largest and fastest growing 3PL providers, our team provides customized logistics support with asset-based and brokerage transportation; bulk, rack and food grade warehousing; fulfillment; international shipping with a General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone; and rigging services. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Murphy Companies has stood by customers from small start-ups to Fortune 500 firms for 116 years, forging partnerships based on mutual respect. For more information visit murphylogistics.com.