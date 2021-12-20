Logistics Company Delivers School Supplies to Support Mayfield Students

LANSING, Mich. — Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) has partnered with an elementary school in Lansing, Michigan to support those affected by tornadoes sweeping through the central and southern United States. Mayfield, Kentucky was hit with the highest tornado designation among impacted cities when an EF4 tornado with estimated peak winds of 190 mph tore across the city.

FWF is sending school supplies to elementary school students in Mayfield, providing assistance and encouragement. Through this initiative, 238 coloring books, 318 folders, 315 boxes of crayons, 83 children’s books, and other materials have been donated. FWF team members contributed additional supplies to the initiative, helping add to the impact and extend further support to the students.

“We are passionate about helping those in need,” says Reese Van Heck, CEO of FWF. “As a logistics company, we have the unique opportunity to support Mayfield through our network of carriers. The team rallied around this initiative and we were able to make a difference.”

FWF coordinated the delivery through its services as a third-party logistics and transportation company by covering all expenses and partnering with a carrier to haul the supplies.

Fifth Wheel Freight is a third-party logistics and transportation provider (3PL) which provides full-service logistics solutions to its clients through industry-leading service and reliability. Continuous opportunities for team members to engage with community initiatives are an essential component of FWF’s values.