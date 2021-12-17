Global LogiNext clients report a 24% increase in under 30-minute deliveries

- LogiNext customers across sectors like QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) and Retail eCommerce have reported an average of 24% increase in under 30 minute deliveries in the last 6 months

- 100+ enterprise clients in USA, Middle East and APAC participated in this report with each delivering more than 500k monthly orders

- Global last mile delivery market is set to cross $200 billion in 2027 and a corresponding growth in quick commerce is expected

New York, USA, Dubai and Singapore- December 13, 2021

Quick commerce or q-commerce is touted to be the third generation of commerce which hinges itself on the speed of delivery. From delivery in 3-5 days, next day and same day deliveries have become the norm and further pushing the envelope, technology integration is allowing ultra quick deliveries of within 15 minutes. Retail and QSR clients of LogiNext have reported that owing to this push and use of the transportation automation platform, they’ve been able to reduce delivery times, and overall, a 24% increase has been achieved for under 30-minute deliveries in the last 6 months.

Enterprises and brands in the space of QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) like BurgerKing, McDonald’s, and Starbucks have reported a 21% increase in under 30-minute food delivery while a higher growth has been observed in the Retail eCommerce space with a 27% increase for under 30 minute delivery of grocery and other items. On average, each of these brands makes 500k+ deliveries in the country they operate. LogiNext’s clients participating in this report are spread across the USA, Europe (UK, Germany, Poland), Latin America (Chile, Peru), Middle East (Dubai, Oman, Egypt), APAC (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, India), and Australia.

Data generated from LogiNext’s clients in the USA within the QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) space saw a 21% rise while Retail and eCommerce witnessed an increase of 30%. Similarly Middle East and APAC saw a rise of 20% and 23% in QSR and 29 % and 26% in Retail and eCommerce respectively. In Europe, the region observed an accceleration of 21% in QSR and 18% in the Retail & eCommerce sector.

LogiNext, a global last mile delivery automation platform helps brands and enterprises in digitizing and automating delivery management with features like route optimization, delivery driver management, and actionable reports and insights to streamline the supply chain. “The LogiNext platform helped us undergo a rapid digital transformation journey and eliminate a lot of manual tasks which were holding back our delivery times. We’ve registered a sharp 35% increase in under 30-minute food delivery which has enhanced the end customer experience multifold,” says the Digital Transformation team at McDonald’s.

In terms of geographies, USA and APAC are seeing the strongest growth while an anomaly in the trend was in case of Europe where quick commerce for the retail space hasn’t seen as much growth compares to its counterpart. APAC saw the highest growth rate for under 30 minute deliveries in the QSR segment while USA saw the highest growth in the retail segment. “Speed of delivery is the measure of quick commerce but what it signifies is the digitization and automation of operations with the strengthening of the supply chain. We’re thrilled to partner with some of the most progressive brands to integrate technology and be at the forefront of the quick commerce wave which inherently means building a solid logistics infrastructure,” says Dhruvil Sanghvi, Chief Executive Officer at LogiNext.

About LogiNext: LogiNext is a global technology company that offers a SaaS Delivery Automation Platform. The company helps brands across QSR, CEP, eCommerce & Retail and Transportation to digitize, optimize and automate deliveries. Growing at an average rate of 100% YoY, LogiNext is headquartered in New York and has 200+ enterprise clients in 50+ countries. The company is backed with $50 million across three rounds of private equity investments by Alibaba-funded companies, Tiger Global Management, and Steadview Capital and has regional offices in Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.