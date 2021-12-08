Ferguson Enterprises Partners with Tompkins Solutions on New Distribution Center in Aurora, CO

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and services firm, today announced the completion of a new distribution center for Ferguson Enterprises, the nation’s largest distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies.

After experiencing significant growth through a series of acquisitions over the last decade, Ferguson enlisted the help of Tompkins to streamline its supply chain operations by consolidating multiple distribution centers into a single cohesive facility serving the Denver market. Located in Aurora, Colorado, the new facility enables Ferguson to reduce its per unit processing costs and improve service levels for internal and external customers throughout the region.

“Our distribution centers and robust supply chain network are what set us apart from the competition and enable us to continually deliver value to our customers and suppliers alike,” said Chris Everett, senior director of supply chain strategy at Ferguson Enterprises. “Tompkins understood our needs and worked collaboratively with us throughout the entire process, from acquisition to implementation and beyond, providing us with the high level of service and knowledge that we strive to provide to our customers.”

The 435,000-square-foot distribution center features a variety of leading material handling solutions, including pick modules for cases and eaches, a dual-sided shipping sorter and a 51,000-bin AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), among others. In addition to warehouse space, the facility also includes offices and a counter for trade contractors.

“We are honored to help Ferguson optimize their distribution operations in the Denver market,” said David Latona, co-CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “By working alongside Ferguson on every step of the project, we were able to design and deliver a flexible, efficient facility capable of meeting their current and future needs, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership as they continue to expand their business.”

In addition to the Aurora distribution center, Tompkins is also partnering with Ferguson on a greenfield facility in Chandler, Arizona, as well as the design and retrofit of several other distribution centers throughout the United States.

About Ferguson Enterprises

Ferguson is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, waterworks and industrial products and services. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $22.8 billion and approximately 31,000 associates in 1,600 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.ferguson.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.