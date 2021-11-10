Atlantic Logistics establishes $20,000 scholarship for Florida State College at Jacksonville, Fla.

Rob Hooper, Jr. CEO of Atlantic Logistics and his mother Evie Hooper, founder of the company, are pleased to announce their gift of $20,000 for a non-endowed scholarship fund to benefit Florida State College at Jacksonville Foundation Inc. and students at the College.

A formal check presentation was held on November 8th at Florida State College at the Jacksonville (FSCJ) downtown Jacksonville campus with the Hoopers and Dr. John Avendano, FSCJ College President to establish the Atlantic Logistics’ Scholarship Fund. The fund will focus on providing financial aid to current or future students at the College who are enrolled in the Logistics and Transportation Specialist Technical Certificate Program or the Supply Chain Management Associate in Science Degree program. In the absence of a sufficient number of eligible candidates, students can be enrolled in the Logistics Bachelor of Applied Science Degree Program.

Candidates awarded scholarship funding must follow grade point average (GPA) requirements, and College regulations, rules, and codes of conduct, among others. Funding is to be used for costs of tuition, books, class and lab fees, and supplies. Finalists will be chosen by the College and Atlantic Logistics in the awarding, decision making, and governance of the scholarship funds. Scholarship preference will be given to FSCJ students enrolled in internships or co-op programs with Atlantic Logistics.

“A major priority for us as a business is helping grow our local industry’s workforce and assist individuals who want to learn about starting a career in the dynamic field of logistics,” said Rob Hooper, Jr. “Partnering with the FSCJ Foundation to fund opportunities for logistics and supply chain students, felt like the perfect fit for us as a company. We’re looking forward to meeting these students, who could become future employees.”

For more information about the company’s charitable giving program and FSCJ scholarship details, call James Crichlow, Atlantic Logistics Marketing and Communications Director at 904.886.3532 or email James@shipatlantic.com.

Atlantic Logistics corporate building complex is located at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. The company is expanding its physical headquarters in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville to support increased business and staff hiring.

Atlantic Logistics was founded 20 years ago and experienced record growth in 2020, moving 24,900 loads and generating $24.5 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest technologies such as load-tracking, digital freight matching and transportation management software, the company is prospering. Professional partners including Trucker Tools and McLeod Software have maximized Atlantic Logistics resources to meet continued expansion into 2021, and beyond.

About Atlantic Logistics:

Atlantic Logistics provides capacity for truckload, flatbeds, vans, and reefers throughout the United States and Canada. Moving over-dimensional/over-weight freight with specialized equipment, Atlantic Logistics is an approved Department of Defense and General Services Administration broker, qualifies as a woman-owned business, and are members of the Brick Industry Association (BIA), Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Transportation Management Sales Association (TMSA),Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the website at https://www.shipatlantic.com.