Your just-in-time operation is efficient, but is it resilient?

Just-in-time manufacturing depends on supply chains operating at the highest-levels of precision possible. Materials arrive on-site just before manufacturing commences, enabling production operations to stay lean and squeeze maximum output out of available space, but leaving little slack time or margin for error. Rather than adding waste for the sake of “just-in-case” planning, manufacturers need resiliency in supply chains, achieved through simplicity, flexibility, speed – and yes, some strategic, efficient stockpiling and redundancy.
