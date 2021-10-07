TexAmericas Center Announces GM of Rail and Transload Operations

TEXARKANA, Texas (October 7, 2021) – TexAmericas Center (TAC) has hired Darrell Thompson, a veteran of the railroad industry with three decades of experience, as its new General Manager of Railroad and Transload Operations.

This is a new position for TexAmericas Center aimed at further expanding offerings for its railroad and transload operations, tenants, and the greater community as the organization continues to grow.

Thompson has worked in the transportation industry for more than 30 years, first starting in the rail yards after high school. He brings with him experience in operations, safety management, contract negotiations, problem solving, revenue forecasting, and project management. Texarkana is his hometown, and he says he’s looking forward to continuing his career at the place he calls home.

“The thing that always excites me in my career is the challenges – the success and thrill that comes with getting from point A to point B,” Thompson said. “To be able to do that for TexAmericas Center and create jobs and growth for my hometown region will be a highlight for me.”

Before joining the TexAmericas Center team, Thompson worked as a Chief Operating Officer, Director of Operations, General Manager, and held other positions at multiple organizations, managing numerous transload operations, commodities, assembling lines, and warehouses. Along with experience in the continental U.S., Thompson also worked in Australia for two years to help WATCO start an international venture, developing and creating necessary safety and operational protocols.

Earlier this year TexAmericas Center was awarded an $864,550 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to construct new rail facilities and refurbish those in use. The EDA grant is expected to create more than 150 jobs and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in private investment.

“Adding this new position at TexAmericas Center is a first step toward long-term growth potential for rail. We’re thrilled to have Darrell leading the efforts.” CEO/Executive Director Scott Norton said. “Darrell knows every aspect of the rail and transload industry. His wealth of knowledge and expertise will help ensure TexAmericas Center is serving our tenants, operators, and community to the best of our ability.”

Thompson also is a leader in the rail industry for health and safety oversight. He has specialized training to handle emergency responses for hazardous material, code of federal regulations and operation certifications, and is trained in drug and alcohol testing.

He is a seven-time recipient of the Jake Award of Distinction from the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association.

Thompson has spent his careeron the rails, from New York to Florida and as far West as Australia. He is excited for this next chapter, as it brings him back home.

About TexAmericas Center

Located in the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and about 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

In 2021, TexAmericas Center was ranked as the No. 5 industrial park in the country by Business Facilities magazine. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone #258, and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit texamericascenter.com.

