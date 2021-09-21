Advanced Solutions Introduces AdvancedPass

CHICAGO – September 21, 2021 – Advanced Solutions today introduced its AdvancedPasstm technology that allows carrier partners the ease of digitally checking in at participating sites. The innovative digital logistics solution makes it as easy as swiping an eWallet at a fast-food restaurant.

AdvancedPasstm is a standard and technology that allows truck drivers to go in and out of participating sites by using an RFid tag attached to their truck, similar to a toll pass or a OnDemand QR code available on their phone. The destination plant or warehouse will have a digital reader that authorizes the tag and registers the driver, who will then receive a text message on his or her phone. The message will confirm successful check-in and instructions on where to go next for loading/unloading.

Advanced Solutions is a supply chain technology solution provider focused on the digitization and innovation of logistics industry supply chains. The AdvancedPass is in the process of being released to its digital logistics platform, including AdvancedDock and AdvancedBOL.

The company’s standard and supporting solutions were designed to save valuable driver and facility time at each delivery stop. AdvancedPass increases efficiency and is extremely cost effective because the accuracy of each logistic’s touch point results in improved productivity, communication, and visibility.

“In combination with our AdvancedDock and eBOL technology, carriers can now schedule their arrival on their phone, check in digitally when they arrive, with instant visibility to logistics personnel” said Managing Principal Phillip Avelar. “Improving logistics entry removes a typical friction point and saves valuable minutes for drivers and logistics personnel.”

Advanced Solutions was founded in 1999, specializing in supply chain performance consulting. In 2015, it released the logistic industry's first electronic bill of lading (eBOL) with its AdvancedBOL software solution. Advanced Solutions also offers its intelligent dock management solution AdvancedDock. This is an SAP integrated platform that supports comprehensive plant and warehouse dock management and visibility.

For more information about AdvancedPass and to request a demo, visit AdvSolutionPros.com/AdvancedDock.

For more information about Advanced Solutions’ enterprise products that offer digitization and innovation of the logistics supply chains, visit advsolutionpros.com.