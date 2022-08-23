Hyster introduces lift truck with advanced ergonomics to support high-intensity trucking industry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 23, 2022) – Hyster Company announces the launch of an integrated lithium-ion battery-powered lift truck built to meet the demands of the fast-paced trucking industry. The J40XNL supports workflows common in trucking terminals, like loading and unloading trailers, with a strategic open-space design that prioritizes operator comfort and reduces the truck weight to improve acceleration and reduce energy consumption.

“The trucking industry is electrifying quickly, and that trend includes more than just the tractor-trailers on the highway,” says Buddy Spurrier, Director, Major Accounts, Logistics, Hyster Company. “Our customers are looking across their supply chains, including lift trucks, to find options that can not only reduce their carbon footprint, but also support operator retention and productivity in what are often extremely busy, multi-shift operations.”

A four-wheel counterbalanced model with a 4,000-pound capacity, the J40XNL is a strong match for trucking:

• Low step height – Reduces the amount of effort needed to climb into the cabin, a key attribute in workflows where operators are frequently mounting and dismounting lift trucks to make use of the equipment nearest to the trailer that needs to be loaded or unloaded next.

• Operator-centric ergonomics – Support operator awareness with comfortable seating, increased headroom for taller drivers and greater space in the operator compartment encouraging freedom of movement.

• Improved truck feel – A lowered center of gravity improves truck handling in corners, while reduced truck weight improves acceleration.

• Maintenance- and emission-free power – A sealed lithium-ion battery eliminates battery cleaning, watering and equalizing, and doesn’t emit fumes or gasses.

• Trucker’s mast – Designed with trucking in mind, the optional trucker's mast meets application lift heights while helping minimize the risk of trailer and bay damage.

The J40XNL is a fit for other intense industries looking for solutions to help reach zero emissions targets, such as general manufacturing, agriculture, home centers, chemicals and plastics, and auto and transport manufacturing.



ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.



Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ more than 8,100 people world-wide.