Transfix Announces Truck Cabin Renovation Winner in “TransFIX My Rig” Sweepstakes

September 15, 2021 (New York, NY) Transfix Inc., a leading transportation solutions provider, today announced the winner of the “TransFIX My Rig” sweepstakes. Debbie Desiderato, a 22-year truck-driving veteran, is the grand prize winner of the “TransFIX My Rig” sweepstakes, part of Transfix’s larger celebration around National Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2021.



Debbie’s cab was renovated by Jason Cameron, star of CBS’ “Secret Celebrity Renovation.” Cameron revealed the finished product to Debbie this morning giving her a custom living space that fits her unique needs for on-the-road comfort.



“I feel so lucky to be the winner of the ‘TransFIX My Rig’ sweepstakes,” said Debbie Desiderato, a Virginia-based licensed truck driver. “I fell in love with trucking after seeing my big brother on the road, and have been in the industry for the last 22 years. Having my cab renovated to truly fit my needs and wants is going to change my day-to-day life; I’m so excited to have my cab feel like a real, on-the-road home.”



“We’re so thrilled to celebrate Debbie and the millions of hardworking truck drivers who we rely on every day to undertake one of our economy's most demanding and important jobs,” said Sophie Dabbs, Chief Commercial Officer of Transfix. “It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside these true heroes.”

For more information about the “TransFIX My Rig” sweepstakes, including photos of the build out and additional details about the winners, please visit transfix.io/transfix-my-rig.



About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City with an office in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.



