Port TMS Partners with Trucker Tools to Improve Freight Matching, Enhance Real-Time Visibility

RESTON, VA AND OVERLAND PARK, KS – AUGUST 26, 2021 – Trucker Tools announced today a platform integration with Port TMS, a leading transportation management software (TMS) provider, which will enhance in-transit truckload shipment visibility for Port TMS customers, and provide advanced, real-time predictive digital freight-matching tools to streamline access to and management of truckload capacity.

Overland Park, Kansas-based Port TMS provides a robust, cloud-based TMS platform designed for brokers and 3PLs to improve workflow, reduce labor costs and enable fast and effective partner integrations. Reston, Virginia-based Trucker Tools is a leading provider of mobile-and web-based shipment visibility, capacity management, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry.

Port TMS has partnered with Trucker Tools to incorporate its full suite of driver- and broker-focused digital freight management tools, including:

•Smart Capacity® predictive freight-matching. This functionality, utilizing powerful algorithms coupled with real-time data on available trucks and shipments the broker has for tender, optimally ranks loads and trucks in proximity, and recommends to the broker the best match of load-to-truck. The software constantly updates truck and load information as the day progresses to maintain timeliness and eliminate “stale” data.

•Book-it-Now® automated load booking. This application, part of the Trucker Tools mobile app, enables brokers to post current and upcoming available loads with pricing 24/7 and display them to carriers in their network. The trucker can then review and with one click of the Book-it-Now® button accept the load and receive a rate confirmation. The app eliminates unnecessary back and forth phone calls and texts, reducing downtime for the trucker and significantly improving process efficiency for the broker.

•Real-time GPS-based shipment visibility. Port TMS has integrated for both smartphone-based and ELD-generated tracking from the Trucker Tools platform. This leverages the rich tracking data provided by the embedded GPS features of the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App,, which provides in-transit updates as frequently as every 15 minutes, and telematics data from truck ELD platforms. Trucker Tools has integrated with major ELD providers and offers an easy-to-implement API which, with the trucker’s or fleet’s permission, enables ELD data to flow into the Trucker Tools platform.

Mark Groves, vice president of sales for Port TMS, cited several advantages from the Trucker Tools partnership that complement the platform, and which increase both the value and utility of Port TMS’s overall offering for customers.

“The real separator for Port TMS was digital freight matching, its ease of use and ongoing support,” he noted. “For a relatively reasonable investment, you can not only track your loads, get status updates inside the software and inform your customer, but you can participate in a digital freight management platform that is reasonably priced with good carriers already on board and good functionality. And it’s exceptionally reliable.”

Groves noted as well that Port TMS utilizes Trucker Tools as its exclusive tracking application for truckload moves, citing its popularity and wide adoption among the community of independent truckload owner-operators and small truckload fleets. The application enables brokers to “see in real time the track as it takes place as the driver moves along the route,” he noted.

Another key feature is real-time updating of driver on location, with the app automatically refreshing status to show the driver at pickup, loaded in transit and at the consignee. Once departing the geofence of consignee, the load is automatically moved to delivery status, which also helps speed settlement and payment. Port TMS also leverages the data to provide configurable, proactive messages and alerts to inform the broker and shipper at key points in the load’s journey.

Some 95 percent of capacity in the truckload market is operators with one to five trucks, Groves noted. The Trucker Tools mobile app is among the industry’s most popular, having been downloaded by nearly 1.5 million truckers, is actively used by over 160,000 small-fleet operators, and remains one of the most downloaded apps every month in trucking.

“There are many brokers, particularly small-to mid-sized brokers, in the market today that are trying to figure out the digitization journey and how to move forward,” notes Prasad Gollapalli, chief executive of Trucker Tools. “The combination of Port TMS and Trucker Tools provides a competitive solution for brokers looking for better technology and better customer service through affordable tools that can help grow the business and give them digital freight management capabilities the same as the big players.”

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was launched in 2013 and to-date has been downloaded by nearly 1.5 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. In addition to predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management, the app has 17 of the most sought-after features and resources drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The Trucker Tools platform also is the digital freight management solution of choice for over 300 freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.