Werner Enterprises Goes Live with Trucker Tools Real-time Tracking, Freight-Matching, Book it Now®

RESTON, VA and OMAHA, NE – June 4, 2020 – Trucker Tools , which provides a suite of cloud-based truckload freight management and carrier engagement tools for freight brokers and small-fleet operators, announced today that Werner Enterprises has gone live on the Trucker Tools platform.

Werner has deployed into its freight brokerage operations Trucker Tools’ apps and services for real-time shipment visibility, predictive freight-matching, automated booking and electronic document capture.

Werner Enterprises is one of the nation’s largest and most respected asset-backed transportation logistics providers. The engagement with Trucker Tools is part of a strategic game plan the company is executing to improve process efficiency, gain access to a deeper pool of independent truckload capacity, and position itself as the broker of choice for the nation’s for-hire truckload operators and small fleets.

On a larger scale, the adoption of the Trucker Tools platform aligns with Werner’s commitment to technology and innovation, housed under its Werner EDGE initiative. As part of this initiative, Werner pledges to deploy technology-rich solutions for the entire ecosystem, including carriers, noted Andy Damkroger, Werner’s Associate Vice President of Logistics Strategy.

“Supply chain visibility is critically important, particularly in these unprecedented times, and that visibility is enabled by being highly connected with alliance carriers,” Damkroger said. “Trucker Tools is very focused on driver and carrier convenience, bringing to independent truckers a set of app-based features and functions not typically available from a single 3PL. We believe the combination of Werner’s in-house capabilities with Trucker Tools provides a unique, advantageous benefit to our carrier partners and customers.”

Damkroger added that independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less represent some 90 percent of capacity in the U.S. truckload market. Carrier enablement and reducing transactional friction with this critical capacity resource is a key plank in their strategy.

“It’s about meeting the carriers where they are, on their terms. We are a driver-centric company and intimately understand a driver’s needs – and burdens – so this is consistent with our philosophy, values and business goals,” Damkroger said. He added that for Werner’s shipper/customers, the benefits are better real-time supply chain visibility and expanded access to more capacity offerings.

Effective, intuitive third-party platforms and apps, focused squarely on drivers and providing a multitude of easy-use functions, is in high demand among independent truckers, Damkroger explained. “We are very conscious of app-fatigue, it’s a common complaint from truckers,” he said. “So, while people are tired of constantly getting asked to download another app, they’re not tired of great apps. We are taking advantage of Trucker Tools leadership in the market in that regard.”

He cited the Trucker Tools mobile driver app – and its wide market acceptance -- as a key differentiator. The app has been downloaded by nearly 900,000 truckers and is actively used by some 140,000 small fleets – connecting Werner with an expanded pool of available capacity. “We have a carrier advisory board of independent operators that provides often very frank and direct feedback to us, which helps inform a lot of our decision making,” Damkroger said. “Trucker Tools is one of the platforms they advocated for.”

Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools, noted that its real-time visibility platform is 100-percent GPS based and provides precise shipment location information on-demand, to a smartphone, laptop, tablet or desktop computer. It’s integrated with the Trucker Tools mobile driver app and provides automated, continual updates of truck location and a visual display of the route from origin to destination. Truck locations are updated every five minutes using the GPS technology native to the trucker’s smart phone.

“We are pleased and excited to welcome one of the industry’s leading transportation firms to the Trucker Tools family,” he noted. “We look forward to helping them reduce the costs of covering loads, improve carrier engagement and deliver more accurate and timely services and information to their customers.”

The Trucker Tools multi-functional, multi-party mobile app is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.