Logility Partners with Körber and Expands Capabilities for Customers

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced a collaboration with Körber to elevate its comprehensive suite of solutions. Now, Logility customers have access to Körber’s warehouse and transportation management solutions, allowing organizations to optimize their end-to-end supply chains.

As demand-planning and transparency have become vital to the success of supply chains, an alliance between Logility and Körber will help customers adapt quickly during times of uncertainty, mitigating risk and bringing added value to both solutions.

“This collaboration provides Logility and Körber customers with access to end-to-end supply chain solutions,” said Ed Hamlin, Senior Vice President, Logility. “Customers will experience first-hand the benefits of both companies’ solutions to support their unique supply chains.”

This partnership brings critical supply chain solutions and expertise to Kӧrber and Logility customers. Businesses can benefit from Kӧrber’s warehouse and transportation management solutions and Logility’s planning solutions can further optimize supply chain operations and increase revenue.