Ruan Announces Commercial Solutions Leadership Updates

Des Moines, IA (July 28, 2021) – Ruan is pleased to announce the promotion of Marty Wadle to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, leading the Commercial Solutions team. Ruan is also excited to welcome Sofia Samuels as our Vice President of Marketing and Communications, serving as part of the Commercial Solutions leadership team.

Ruan’s Commercial Solutions team was formed in 2018 to unify our activities across our Sales, Marketing and Communications, and Network Engineering teams. Wadle was chosen to lead this combined organization at that time as Senior Vice President of Commercial Solutions. In his newly elevated role, Wadle will assume additional responsibility for identifying and forming external partnerships, along with business and capability development. He serves on Ruan’s executive leadership team and will continue to lead efforts in defining our services for the marketplace, growing our business, and effectively allocating our capital investments across our service lines.

Over his 25-year career at Ruan, Wadle has held a wide variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including on-site operations positions serving our largest customers, solutions pricing and design, operations and network analysis, and leading our Supply Chain Solutions division, which he helped form in 2012.

Sofia Samuels joins Ruan with an impressive background in both marketing and transportation. Samuels most recently served as Vice President, Marketing Services at Sachs Horace Janson. Prior to that, she was Chief Marketing Officer for the American Welding Society and has held a variety of marketing leadership and business development roles at Ryder, UPS, and DHL. Her professional background spans a broad blend of B2B and B2C expertise with specialties in integrated marketing, sales leadership, customer experience, customer service, e-commerce, publishing, and partnership marketing. Samuels received a Bachelor of Science from Central Connecticut University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut.

“I am confident Sofia will elevate the great work being performed by our marketing and communications team. She is already adding value as part of our senior leadership team and will continue to do so within our broader Commercial Solutions team as we seek to create new customer partnerships, pursue new strategic initiatives, and drive increased organic growth in a highly competitive hiring environment,” Wadle said.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services. Ruan uses our comprehensive Megasafe Safety Program to guide training and overall field safety operations. Ruan proudly employs 5,600 team members in more than 300 operations nationwide. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

