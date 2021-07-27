Seeq Accelerates Chemical Industry Success with AWS

Seattle, Washington, July 21, 2021 – Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, today announced agreements with two of the world’s premier chemical companies: Covestro and allnex. These companies have selected Seeq on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their corporate solution, empowering their employees to improve production and business outcomes.

Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve production outcomes. This announcement follows an impressive start to 2021 for Seeq, a year in which it announced a $50 million Series C funding round led by Insight Partners, was recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Seeq Data Lab, and landed on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021 list.

“Analytics software for manufacturing customers is an area long overdue for innovation,” says Megan Buntain, Director of Cloud Partnerships at Seeq. “By choosing Seeq on AWS to democratize innovations in big data, machine learning and computer science, chemical industry companies can easily access new capabilities to improve production and business success.”

Covestro is among the world’s largest polymer companies with annual sales of more than E10B and over 30 plants worldwide. As part of its investment to become a digital leader in the chemicals industry, Covestro is deploying Seeq worldwide to provide their employees with tools for front line analytics and decision making. By choosing AWS and cloud-first deployment, Covestro is delivering manufacturing data to their subject matter experts and data science teams to solve challenging business issues through real-time collaboration.

To demonstrate how Seeq has already helped Covestro optimize their operational processes, predict future performance, and more, Covestro will be presenting on its work with Seeq at the virtual AWS Industrial Web Day on July 21, 2021.

“Seeq is our go-to tool for self-service analytics in the Covestro Monitoring Platform,” says Bram Bamps, Data Analytics Expert at Covestro. “With little to no previous knowledge of advanced data scripting, our experts can easily use Seeq to create data-driven models that predict processes, even those with high variability, and with higher success rates than we’ve seen with conventional tools. They can easily share insights from these models with colleagues and scale out analyses efficiently by leveraging Seeq's relationship with AWS.”

Since the late 1800s, allnex has been a leader in industrial coating resins, now with 33 manufacturing facilities around the world. As part of its digital transformation initiatives, allnex selected a Seeq deployment on AWS to connect disparate data sources to provide a single view of process manufacturing data. The combination of Seeq and AWS pairs a secure cloud services platform with innovation in advanced analysis. Using Seeq and AWS, allnex securely accesses and contextualizes process automation data across the organization and can scale to meet future business needs.

Seeq agreements can also be procured using the AWS Marketplace, which simplifies the procurement process and provides incentives for enterprise customers through the AWS Enterprise Discount Program. In addition, all marketplace sellers are verified as ‘ready-to-run’ on AWS, expediting the purchase process. This streamlined approach to technology deployment enables companies using Seeq to quickly and easily realize the benefits of advanced analytics.

Seeq has been an AWS Industrial Software Competency partner since 2019 and is available in AWS Marketplace. This competency designation recognizes Seeq’s technical proficiency and proven customer success building solutions targeting production and operations.

“Seeq and AWS are complementary solutions for the ever-evolving chemicals industry,” said Sanat Joshi, General Manager, Global Automotive and Manufacturing Industries at AWS. “By taking a simplified, flexible approach to deployment using AWS, chemicals companies can use Seeq to bridge data silos and leverage advanced AWS data services and tools to extract critical insights from process manufacturing data.”

In addition to AWS data services, Seeq connects to an extensive set of data storage platforms from vendors including OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Yokogawa, InfluxDB, Snowflake, and others. Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, in addition to its direct sales organization in North America and Europe.

