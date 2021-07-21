Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Kyle Donahue to Service Center Manager in Charlotte

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 8, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Kyle Donahue has been promoted to service center manager in Charlotte.

Donahue has more than eight years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Charlotte service center in North Carolina as an outbound supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in South Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Kyle communicates his devotion to his work through his desire to help people succeed and his remarkable leadership skills,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has maintained a great track record since he started with our company, and we look forward to bringing his leadership to the strong Charlotte service center team.”

Donahue and his wife, Ashley, are excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.