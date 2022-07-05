Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Kyle Goddard to Service Center Manager in Fayetteville, NC

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 5, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Kyle Goddard has been promoted to service center manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Goddard has more than seven years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Atlanta service center in Georgia as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, inbound and pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Kyle is a dedicated associate committed to living our company values and implementing a collaborative environment across various work streams,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His energy is infectious, and it is evident that he is passionate about consistently producing quality results. I can’t wait to see him continue to develop his skillset alongside the top-notch team at the Fayetteville service center.”

Goddard and his wife, Danielle, are excited to relocate to Fayetteville, North Carolina and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

