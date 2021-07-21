Navis Honored at Transport and Logistics Middle East Heroes of The Pandemic Awards 2021

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced that the company was honored at the Transport and Logistics Middle East Heroes of The Pandemic Awards 2021 for the Most Dynamic Solution in the technology category.

The Middle East Heroes of The Pandemic Award 2021 honored governance and logistics players in a range of categories across sea freight, air freight, logistics and technology categories. Companies were honored with awards as a result of public voting and their performance over the past 12-15 months during the pandemic. The Most Dynamic Solution award recognized the most effective technologies that rolled with the punches of the pandemic, as well as provided new and exciting ways for operations to work.

As health and safety measures were mandated by governments worldwide, Navis stepped up with cloud solutions this year to help terminal operators continue their critical work. During the height of the pandemic, Navis cloud-based solutions allowed terminal operations to facilitate remote work uninterrupted during a critical time for the global economy. Additionally, Navis successfully managed the technology implementation process, including testing new software and training users, through a number of critical N4 and Octopi TOS go-lives at terminals in several countries around the world.

“Last year was a year of personal and professional challenges and a test of resolve and a trial by fire of problem solving and adaptability,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “The challenges of the pandemic have proven that connection, flexibility and innovation is essential to the future success of this industry and Navis is proud to have played a part in helping our customers rise, overcome and succeed during these most challenging of days. We are honored to receive the Most Dynamic Solution award and hope that together with our customers, we can continue to navigate the industry landscape and help their businesses thrive with innovative technology.”

