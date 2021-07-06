Baton Rouge-Area Deputy Receives Stuffed Animal Delivery for Local Children

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 1, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is donating a 55-gallon drum full of stuffed animals and an empty 55-gallon drum for storage to aid a local police officer in his mission to comfort children he encounters while on the job.

Deputy Corey Caillet with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office moved the Iberville Parish community with a social media post requesting stuffed animal donations to give to children involved in accidents or bad situations.

“Some of the circumstances we see on the job can be intimidating or scary for children, so it’s nice to be able to have something to give them a sense of comfort,” said Caillet. “It’s amazing to see the solace one stuffed animal can give a child.”

Southeastern quickly became involved in Caillet’s philanthropic mission by collecting donations at its service center located in Port Allen. Southeastern associates filled the 55-gallon drum with stuffed animals within less than a month, in addition to monetary donations. The toys were delivered to Caillet and other deputies from the department.

Alyssa Chatelain, customer service administrator II at Southeastern’s Port Allen service center and Caillet’s friend of 20 years, trailblazed the company’s contribution to the toy drive and encouraged her own six-year-old daughter to donate.

The abundance of support from the community and Southeastern has inspired Caillet to explore turning his initiative into a nonprofit. “I’m always collecting stuffed animals,” said Caillet. “The smile on these kids’ faces it brings, it’s really something.”

The service center collection is part of Southeastern Freight Lines’ company-wide “Southeastern SERVES” program, dedicated to giving back to communities across its footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate. Over the years, Southeastern’s service centers have volunteered in local communities with organizations such as The Miracle League and Toys for Tots.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com andwww.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.