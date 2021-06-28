Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Fortna Announces New Network Strategy Tool to Enable Resilience

June 28, 2021
ATLANTA, GA (June 24, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced an innovative network strategy tool that builds agility and capacity, increasing network resilience. Based on proprietary algorithms, the Fortna Network Strategy Tool™ delivers a roadmap to support short- and longer-term facility plans to optimize system performance.

“Disruption and the rapid acceleration of eCommerce require companies to re-examine their distribution network strategy to alleviate inefficiencies, reduce capacity constraints and maintain growth,” said Darren Jorgenson, Fortna Practice Lead, Global Strategy. “By balancing business objectives with data science, the Fortna assessment tool fine-tunes networks and determines the optimal configuration of distribution facilities.”

The Network Strategy Tool comes with a deep bench of operations experts to interpret and apply the data to ensure strategies uniquely meet today’s omnichannel and eCommerce requirements. By analyzing the distribution node locations, facility size and product mix, the Fortna team assesses all workstreams to evaluate the impact of network alternatives and clearly identify the path forward to meet business objectives.

To learn more about the Fortna Network Strategy Tool, visit www.fortna.com.

About Fortna
Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development
cherylfalk@fortna.com

https://www.fortna.com/
