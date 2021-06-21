England Logistics Honored for COVID-19 Response by American Business Awards

England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded a silver Stevie® Award in the 19th annual American Business Awards® Most Valuable Corporate COVID-19 Response category in recognition of their outstanding companywide efforts during the pandemic. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“It’s a huge honor to receive the Stevie® award for the Corporate COVID-19 Response category,” shared Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. “This award is in acknowledgement of our entire team’s outstanding efforts to keep employees and customers safe, informed, and connected, while providing critical service to ensure continuity of the supply chain. Our culture and commitment to service is stronger than ever, and I’m very proud of our team. England Logistics offers our sincere congratulations to all of the 2021 Stevie® Award winners.”

The England Logistics team received accolades for their stellar efforts in internal and external communications with emphasis on positivity and optimism, support of health and wellness, and the shift of company culture elements to meet circumstances.

The American Business Awards® (ABA) are the nation’s premiere business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States, both public and private, are eligible to submit nominations to the ABA. The applications were reviewed by 250 professionals worldwide, and the scored average determined the winners.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of Stevie winners who will be recognized at a virtual ceremony on June 30 is available here: www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About England Logistics:

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.