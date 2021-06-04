National Forklift Safety Day 2021 - Sponsored Content

HAWKER® Committed to Power and Safety

HAWKER® is proud to support the annual National Forklift Safety Day, sponsored by the Industrial Truck Association.

June 4, 2021
Sponsored by:

Hawker

HAWKER® motive power solutions are the moving force behind diverse applications around the world. Our battery and charger products are designed for optimum power, long work cycles, and safe operations.

HAWKER® products offer many inherent safety-related benefits:

  • Full-shift power in demanding environments 
  • Long life-cycle operations 
  • A wide range of opportunity- and fast-charge products to avoid battery changes 
  • Modular, high-frequency charging eliminates downtime 
  • Opportunity charging allows for quick charge during break times 
  • Fewer battery change-outs needed 
  • Higher productivity 
  • Reduced total ownership costs

For more information on HAWKER® or our products, please contact a HAWKER® representative in your area by calling 877-7HAWKER, or visit us on the Web at www.hawkerpowersource.com.

Contributed by HAWKER®

