Ingram Marine Brings Two New Vessels to Fleet

Reserve, La. (June 3, 2021) – On Wednesday, June 2, Ingram Marine Group, along with Cenac Marine Services, Main Iron Works and other stakeholders, held a christening of the M/V Adrienne M. Moore and honoring of the M/V Tom Cornwell. The sister vessels are the latest additions to the fleet of the leading carrier on America's inland waterways. The two vessels are also the first of a fleet of 10 that Cenac Marine and Main Iron are under contract to build for Ingram Marine.

“It’s always a wonderful occasion when we bring in new vessels to our fleet, and the M/V Adrienne M. Moore and M/V Tom Cornwell are going to be beautiful additions,” said Orrin Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Barge Company and CEO of Ingram Industries. “They are named after two special Ingram Marine associates who absolutely deserve this recognition. I want to thank the hard work of Cenac Marine, Main Iron Works and everyone else who is involved in bringing these vessels to the water. I look forward to seeing them in action soon.”

Early reports are that the M/V Adrienne M. Moore is preforming well. “We love hearing any feedback from clients. Especially on a project of this magnitude. It helps us moving forward with the construction of the other vessels,” stated Benny Cenac, owner of Cenac Marine.

Both vessels are named after long-time and extremely valued Ingram Marine associates.

Adrienne Moore currently serves as AVP, Logistics and Customer Service. She has approximately 30 years of service, distinguishing herself as a top-notch customer service provider and a valuable mentor to her direct reports and the broader logistics team.

Tom Cornwell serves as Ingram Marine’s Engineering Projects Manager, overseeing the construction of new vessels. He joined Ingram Marine in 1977 and has admirably served in a number of different capacities over the years.

The M/V Adrienne M. Moore specs:

-Hull designed by Main Iron Works, Ingram Marine Group, and Ashraf Degedy PE.

-Twin-screw vessel measuring 78’x32’x10’.

-Main engines are Caterpillar C32 Tier 3 rated at 800hp each.

-Generators are John Deere 99kw Northern Lights C series.

-Propellers are 76”x62” Michigan special propellers, furnished by Houma Machine and Propeller.



The M/V Tom Cornwell specs:

-Hull designed by Main Iron Works, Ingram Marine Group, and Ashraf Degedy PE.

-Twin-screw vessel measuring 78’x32’x10’.

-Main engines are Caterpillar C32 Tier 3 rated at 1000hp each.

-Generators are John Deere 99kw Northern Lights C series.

-Propellers are 76”x68” Michigan special propellers, furnished by Houma Machine and Propeller.



As the first two of the 10, these vessels will serve as the model for all future vessels constructed under the current contract. Plans currently include the delivery of two more tugs in 2021, three in 2022 and three in 2023, with the final vessel planned for delivery in 2024. Main Iron Works and Cenac have a longstanding history with Ingram Marine Group and look forward to the construction of more tugboats in the future.

