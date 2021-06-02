PCS Software Unveils Incendiary Lineup of Expert Speakers for its Inaugural Ignite Event

HOUSTON – June 2, 2021 – PCS Software (PCS), the leading AI-driven transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, today announced a preview lineup of industry experts who will be present at its inaugural conference, Ignite Logistics Technology Conference. Ignite is the industry’s first event dedicated entirely to the role of technologies in 21st century transportation logistics management, and has been built with shippers, carriers and brokers’ specific interests in mind.

The three-day, in-person experience features insightful sessions and enlightening panel discussions with thought leaders and subject matter experts from every facet of the supply chain logistics industry. Confirmed speakers already include top executives, logistics pros and technology providers from leading organizations like Blueline Distribution (Little Caesar's), Masonite, Uber Freight, Integrity Transit, Burns Logistics, Parade.ai, CHEP Pallets’ Zero Waste World sustainability initiative and others. Also presenting are professors from University of Houston and University of North Texas, the board chairman of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) NY/NJ Roundtable, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy at the Dept. of Transportation, Andrew Wishnia.

Additionally, attendees can expect to see some of their favorite industry influencers, such as Chris Jolly, host of The Freight Coach podcast, and Blythe Brumleve of the Freightwaves Cyberly podcast – who will be simulcasting her show live from the Ignite main stage.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve assembled the industry altogether in one place, and Ignite is the perfect opportunity for shippers, carriers, brokers and tech leaders to come together, share their experiences and learn about topics that impact their business from some of the brightest minds in transportation,” said Chris Poelma, CEO at PCS Software.

Early bird registration will remain open through June 4, 2021, and includes access to the full conference, a two-night stay at the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, food and fun for $999 per attendee. Prices will rise after that day, so register now at ignite2021.pcssoft.com/purchase.php.

For now, the event’s keynote speaker remains under wraps, but get more details on these speakers and stay connected with exciting updates on Ignite 2021 at ignite2021.pcssoft.com.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com.

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm that invests in owner-managed, lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies operating in the value-added distribution, industrial services and manufacturing, and business to business service sectors. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.