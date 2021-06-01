Gebrüder Weiss expands in Bulgaria

Sofia / Lauterach, June 1, 2021. The international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss takes over the business of Rhenus Bulgaria, thereby strengthening its position in Southeast Europe. The purchase agreement was recently signed in Sofia, and the acquisition awaits approval by the antitrust authorities. Rhenus has been a long-standing partner of Gebrüder Weiss in many countries and is now withdrawing from the Bulgarian market in the Road segment.

“Acquiring the customers and employees of Rhenus Bulgaria doubles the size of our long-standing and successful unit in Bulgaria and marks the next major step in our development. We are able to significantly expand our presence in the Bulgarian market for international freight forwarding and logistics and strengthen our distribution network with additional locations,” says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss. “This acquisition represents our entry into the Home Delivery area in Bulgaria and expands our geographic coverage in the region.”

Rhenus has been operating in Bulgaria for many years with its locations in the capital Sofia. It also has a distribution network with other branches in Plovdiv on the Thracian plain and in the port of Varna on the Black Sea, the most important transport hub serving as a gateway to the country's northeast. “We are very pleased to have found a long-standing partner in Gebrüder Weiss, who will continue running the Rhenus locations in Bulgaria together with the existing employees with success,” says Alexander Gechev, Managing Director of Rhenus Bulgaria. The acquisition includes the locations in Sofia, Burgas, Svilengrad, Varna and Plovdiv. The management team of Rhenus Bulgaria will aid in the process of transferring the business. All Rhenus employees, approximately 100, will become Gebrüder Weiss employees.

Gebrüder Weiss has been active in Bulgaria since 1993. At its two locations in Sofia (Elin Pelin) and Varna, the logistics company offers services in land transport, air and sea freight, as well as logistics solutions. The range of services will be expanded in the future by entering the Home Delivery segment. Gebrüder Weiss is already the market leader in several countries in Central and Southeast Europe in end-customer delivery.

Taking over the business activities and employees of Rhenus Bulgaria adds yet another layer to Gebrüder Weiss’ high level of expertise in Eastern Europe. Immediately after the borders had opened, the logistics company expanded from Central Europe towards the east, meaning that it now has a dense network of locations spread throughout Southeast Europe.

About Gebrüder Weiss Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business established a presence in the United States in Chicago in 2017 and has since expanded its North American locations to include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's voyage into North America, along with its continuous growth, illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions.

