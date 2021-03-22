RK Logistics Group Expands Silicon Valley Operations, Opens Two New Facilities

FREMONT, CA – MARCH 22, 2021 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, announced today a major expansion of its operations in the Silicon Valley with the opening of two new facilities in Newark.

The company is launching operations at a 269,000 square foot facility at 6753 Mowry Avenue, as well as a 141,000 square foot, newly built warehouse at 7375 Morton Avenue, part of a recently developed commercial and industrial business park at the site of the old Morton Salt works.

The new Mowry site will be home to RK’s work for Silicon Valley-based Lam Research, which designs and builds semiconductor manufacturing systems. Under a recently signed multi-year deal, RK will provide Lam with a variety of logistics services supporting its manufacturing operations, including warehousing, managing of components, parts and MRB inventories, shipping services, returns management and just-in-time delivery of production materials to Lam manufacturing facilities.

The new, state-ot-the-art Morton Avenue warehouse becomes the primary location for RK’s eCommerce and retail fulfillment operations, which manage inventories, and pulls, packs and ships online orders for multiple retail products businesses. Customers include Miele, Soundboks, Sole to Sole, Kateeva and others. Supported by a technology platform that integrates warehouse operations with client eCommerce ordering platforms, the site fulfills hundreds of eCommerce orders daily.

“We are actively hiring at our new locations as well as existing facilities,” said Rock Magnan, president of RK Logistics. “The Bay Area logistics industry was a hot market last year and has continued that momentum into 2021,” he noted. “We had one of our best years in 2020 and look to improve on that this year as we continue to grow the business, and provide agile, responsive, cost-effective logistics solutions for our clients.”

The company expects to hire up to 50 associates to staff and operate the new facilities and has ongoing staffing needs at current locations for an additional 50 new hires. Positions include warehouse associates, forklift operators, material handlers, order pickers and stockers, operations supervisors, and customer support personnel.

Magnan added that the Bay Area employment market for warehouse workers remains tight and is expected to become even tougher as eCommerce fulfillment and parcel carriers continue to deal with record volumes. As a result, RK Logistics has increased its compensation for warehouse workers to an entry-level base of $20.00 per hour for an applicant with no experience, up to as much as $25.00 an hour for a candidate with relevant work experience.

In addition, eligible RK associates can earn extra pay by qualifying for performance achievement, referral, and retention bonuses, which collectively can add up to $8.00 an hour.

The current expansion comes on the heels of a new site added last October, when RK opened a 40,200 square foot facility at 1619 Whipple Road in Fremont. Today, family owned RK Logistics operates in Newark, Fremont, and Hayward with over 400 associates and nearly one million square feet of warehousing and distribution capacity.

The company works with some of the Silicon Valley’s most successful and innovative companies, Magnan said. Clients include high-tech and automotive manufacturing, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, high value engineered building products, and consumer goods.

RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone. This capability allows local businesses which import manufactured components to take advantage of trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment.

To learn more about employment opportunities at RK Logistics, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/careers/. For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, order fulfillment and transportation services feature lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL Certifications, which is unique to a family-owned business. RK Logistics is also a certified minority business enterprise. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com