RK Logistics Group Expands into the Tri-Valley, Opens New Livermore Distribution Ce

LIVERMORE, CA – MAY 26, 2022 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, announced today it has opened a modern, new warehousing and distribution facility in Livermore in an expansion of its logistics operations serving the greater Bay Area.

The 181,000 sq. ft. facility is located at 7150 Patterson Pass Road in Livermore. Secured under a long-term multi-year lease, the facility will provide staging and bulk storage of materials, parts and components supporting the inventory safety stock needs of local manufacturers. RK also plans to outfit the facility with multi-level racking for storage of palletized goods, and will offer value-added services such as kitting, light assembly and order fulfillment.

“This is an excellent, strategic addition to our network that will allow us to continue providing Bay Area clients with quality resources to support multiple warehousing, inventory management and fulfillment needs,” said Rock Magnan, president of Fremont, CA-based RK Logistics Group, who noted that 30 percent of the facility already has been secured by RK’s existing customers.

The Livermore facility joins other new RK sites added last year in Newark, including a 269,000 sq. ft. facility at 6753 Mowry Avenue, and a 141,000 sq. ft. building at 7375 Morton Avenue, part of the commercial and industrial business park on the site of the old Morton Salt works.

The Mowry site provides logistics services for Silicon Valley-based Lam Research, which designs and builds semiconductor manufacturing systems. RK supports Lam’s production operations, managing parts and MRB inventories, and providing shipping services, returns management and just-in-time delivery of production materials to Lam manufacturing facilities.

The Morton Avenue site houses RK’s eCommerce fulfillment operations. Services include managing inventories, performing pick, pack and ship services of online orders for multiple retail businesses. Customers include Miele, Soundboks, Sole to Sole, Kateeva and others. Supported by a technology platform that integrates warehouse operations with client eCommerce ordering platforms, the site fulfills hundreds of eCommerce orders daily.

Magnan noted the Bay Area market for warehouse space and workers remains exceptionally tight. “Part of the attraction of the Livermore campus is its proximity to potential workforce pools in cities like Tracy, Stockton and Modesto,” he noted. “It’s a shorter commute and provides the same compensation packages as we do at our Silicon Valley sites.”

Entry-level warehouse associate positions start at $22.00 an hour with the opportunity for signing bonuses. Candidates with relevant work experience can qualify for a starting hourly wage of up to $25.00.

In addition, eligible RK associates can earn extra pay by qualifying for performance achievement, referral, and retention bonuses, which collectively can add up to $8.00 an hour.

Magnan added that RK works with some of the Silicon Valley’s most successful and innovative companies. Clients include high-tech and automotive manufacturing, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, high value engineered building products, and consumer goods.

RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone. This capability allows local businesses which import manufactured components to take advantage of trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment.

To learn more about employment opportunities at RK Logistics, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/careers/. For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com