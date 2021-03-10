Atlantic Logistics announces twenty years in business as a woman-owned company

Atlantic Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the U.S., is pleased to announce 20 years in business with Evelyn E. “Evie” Hooper as owner, president, and founder, along with her son Rob Hooper, CEO, and daughter Shelbie Jordan, Vice President.

Beginning in 2001 as a small family business, Evie, and her husband Bob Hooper, now deceased, established Atlantic Logistics in their Jacksonville, Fla. home. Prior to Atlantic Logistics, Bob was a top director and management executive in transportation, and a 35-year industry leader with Ploof Truck Lines where he was President and COO. The Hooper family continues to operate and maintain his legacy as trail blazers and ethical business owners.

As a professional brokerage in third party logistics (3PL) with a focus on truckloads, flatbed, refrigerated, van, and government transportation services, the company has grown to 39 employees in their corporate building complex headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville and 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla.

According to Evie Hooper, the firm is a mid-size, industry competitor in customer service and thought leadership. “Our Executive team boasts decades of insider experience with sustained growth and recognition,” she said. “We are proud to continue our family tradition through added leadership to an already accomplished team. Our company credo is to do the right thing and follow the Golden Rule.”

“This is a significant milestone for Atlantic Logistics,” said CEO Rob Hooper. “Our experience and proven governance will grow the company in all divisions with an outstanding track record among drivers and carriers renowned in the industry,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful to our trusted customers and thankful for their partnership. We could not have reached this milestone without them and our devoted team members. Atlantic Logistics strives to constantly grow, innovate, and improve service, and understand that earning our client’s business is a daily task, and we thrive on that challenge.”

Joining the company in 2003, Rob is currently responsible for the firm’s strategic leadership and management of daily operations. Prior to Atlantic Logistics, Rob was Assistant Pastor at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Bloomington, Ind. While attending Indiana University, he served in several roles including Laboratory Instructor, Statistical Analyst, Research Assistant, Associate Instructor, and Graduate Assistant. He is a graduate of the University of Florida, earning bachelor’s degrees in History and Economics. He also obtained M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from Indiana University.

Evie Hooper is immensely proud of her team which includes professional women in the non-traditional industry. “When it comes to challenges, our in-house staff has yet to meet one they haven’t bested, and we’ve got some of the finest people in the business,” she said. “Especially during Women’s History Month in March, we celebrate their dedication to customer service and command of the subject which fuels our success. We thank the hard-working women and men in the company and look forward to the next 20 years.”

Evie’s daughter Shelbie, is also in the business as vice president and was formerly a subprime mortgage broker, sold point-of-sale terminals in the banking industry, and served as a collections and fraud investigator. Shelbie is responsible for research and accounting activities at the logistics business.

“One of our unique attributes as a brokerage company from early on includes our belief in principled and honorable practices. We have paid our carriers quickly in 14 days since the beginning of the company, which helped word to spread about our nimbleness to provide them with work, keep them employed and on the road, and paid fast,” said Evie. “Word of mouth has helped our business to grow for 20 years with a history from early marketing at truck stops, to the sophistication we now use to do business with direct drivers and carriers,” she said.

“I have always helped my husband with the company since the first day of business and continue to work each day into my senior years with my son and daughter as they primarily run the company with a longtime, dedicated staff who are like our family. We are blessed to have a culture of caring, yet we all work extremely hard to make Atlantic Logistics a great success,” she said.

Rob Hooper shares many of Evie’s philosophies in business. “We always do the right thing and live by the Golden Rule. We concentrate on providing a great service with a reasonable margin, yet we’re expanding with new hires and leadership advancement,” he said.

Hooper forecasts the business will potentially develop company-owned assets with trucks and additional means of transportation, along with expanding its role as a brokerage. “Working with our internal team provides us with solid relationships that span 20 years. This is a collegial industry and we’ve developed long term associations with our customers as well as signing up new clients every day,” said Hooper. He believes in slow and steady growth with hiring the best talent and an emphasis on training as the company’s key to success.

“Our greatest capabilities include treating the customer right and professionally, and we provide an exceptional level of service. I am dedicated to my family and attribute the hard-working history of my parents and their training to our milestone anniversary,” he said. Atlantic Logistics continues its long tradition with charitable giving and plans to help college students with educational scholarships in logistics and supply chain management to help the industry grow and prosper. A volunteer program among staff with paid volunteer days to help those in need is a priority for the company.