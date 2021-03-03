Women in Logistics growing in ranks at Dachser Americas

Miami, March 3, 2021 —Dachser Americas, a subsidiary of global logistics provider Dachser, proudly announces more than 57 percent of its workforce is comprised of women even while the supply chain and logistics profession continues to be dominated by men. This announcement reflects family-owned Dachser’s commitment to a culture empowerment to its workforce regardless of gender, race or age.

As a service-driven organization, Dachser values diverse ways of thinking and working; different perspectives fuel ideas, solutions and success. Dachser recognizes the contributions of female employees around the world, rewarding them for their leadership, foresight and expertise. Currently, Dachser Americas, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru and USA markets, has 387 women staffers, representing over 57 percent of its workforce in the region. Female employees are playing an increasingly strong and significant role in various functional groups. Dachser believes in investing in its employees, creating opportunities for long-term, robust and challenging careers within the organization.

Dachser Americas is highlighting several exemplary female employees who consistently contribute to the growth of the business, support the culture of inclusion and demonstrate the values of the organization with their expertise, dedication and inspiration:

Gabriele Langenmayr – Department Head of Strategic Programs, Dachser Americas Air & Sea Logistics, Regional Head Office Americas

Offering to sponsor her college studies in 1998, Dachser already knew they had someone special in Gabriele Langenmayr. After graduating with her bachelor’s degree with dual majors in Business & Logistics, she started her distinguished career focused on European Logistics at Dachser’s global head office located in Kempten, Germany. In this first role, she was instrumental in the growth of the Tender Management department in Kempten.

In 2007, she was given the opportunity to transfer to Dachser USA’s head office in Atlanta. Ms. Langenmayr successfully oversaw the development of the ASL Tender Management team in the US as well as Marketing and PR activities. In 2014, she moved to the Dachser Americas Regional Head Office in Miami and was tasked to lead the Strategic Programs as well as Human Resources and Communications for the Region. She also is responsible for the Strategic Development of the Life Sciences and Healthcare business sectors in the Americas.

As Ms. Langenmayr puts it, “Logistics is my passion, and it is always needed! The more the world gets connected, the more logistics become vital. Additionally, it is a highly international and dynamic industry, especially as requirements change and technologies further develop, so the job keeps changing and is always interesting.”

Ms. Langenmayr greatly enjoys working at Dachser since it has given her so many exceptional opportunities. She certainly feels that the logistics industry is open to hiring women and those who are interested in making a difference can have a powerful impact and a successful career trajectory.

Donna Walters – Key Account Specialist, Dachser USA Air & Sea Logistics

Donna Walters is a true pioneer in the field of logistic; working at Dachser USA in New York for 30 years. Her credo is “people are always at the heart of logistics.”

In her role, Ms. Walters works with Dachser’s major customers—negotiating prices, monitoring deliveries from start to finish and also regularly answering general customer inquiries. She enjoys finding out what our customers want, offering them suitable solutions and increasing their satisfaction with Dachser.

Ms. Walters adds, “Dachser has given me all of their support throughout these years. As a two-time cancer survivor, my colleagues at Dachser encouraged me every step of the way. There was always someone there for me; it is an exceptional place for women to work.”

When she joined the Ocean Freight division, Ms. Walters was a one-woman show. However, today, her team consists of six people. The growth of the New York office also reflects the continuous rise of Dachser USA, which is now represented in all key states. Even after 30 years, Ms. Walters is still passionate about her job, despite all the adversity life has thrown at her. “Dachser is very close to my heart. We’re like one big family.”

A multi-cultural spirit whereby women feel engaged, respected, and appreciated for their knowledge, experience and skills is a core principal at Dachser. By harnessing this very power of human difference and building a global community characterized by dynamic perspectives coupled with professionalism, Dachser is able to excel at delivering transformative logistics solutions to their customers.